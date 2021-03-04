The Democratic Socialists of America — an organization that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) belongs to — has called on Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following claims by three women that he sexually harassed them.

Cuomo, who is in his third term in office, is now getting pushback from people who share his leftist worldview but seemingly draw the line on sexual misconduct.

The New York Post reported on the development:

“In light of the multiple allegations of sexual harassment by Governor Cuomo, the NYC Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America is calling for the immediate resignation and impeachment of Governor Andrew Cuomo. We stand with Charlotte Bennet [sic], Lindsey Boylan, and Anna Ruch, who have spoken out about Governor Cuomo’s harassment,” the group said in a statement issued on Tuesday, referring to the three women who have spoken out. “Someone so comfortable with abusing his power should not be in leadership of our state,” the statement continued. “It is abundantly clear that Cuomo’s endemic pattern of abuse and bullying have disrupted and interfered with democratic processes in our state. The people of New York deserve better.” The DSA’s New York chapter issued the statement days after Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), whose district covers parts of the Bronx and Queens, called Boylan and Bennett’s accounts “extremely serious and painful to read,” and demanded an independent probe.

Also this week the left-wing Working Families Party, which backed 2018 New York mayoral candidate Cynthia Nixon before backing Cuomo in the general election, also are calling for Cuomo to step down. A statement from the group read:

Andrew Cuomo’s reign of fear, harassment, and intimidation cannot continue. We were horrified to learn of the Governor’s pattern of sexual harassment. We have been equally disturbed by the Governor’s response: he did not deny any of Charlotte Bennett’s specific allegations, failed to take any personal responsibility for his actions, and instead blamed his victims. We are calling on Governor Cuomo to resign immediately because he is unfit to serve the people of New York.

The Post reported on others on the left who are calling for Cuomo to quit, including New York City Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY), and Democrat state Sens. Gustavo Rivera, Alessandra Biaggi, Jessica Ramos, and John Liu. State Assembly members Jessica González-Rojas, Ron Kim, and Tom Abinati also have turned against Cuomo.

Cuomo has apologized but denies the claims and has not publicly indicated any intention of stepping down.

Meanwhile on Thursday Cuomo announced he has hired an attorney to represent his executive office against charges that his mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic resulted in high mortality rates in nursing homes, according to Reuters.

Reuters also reported Cuomo has not hired a attorney for the sexual harassment claims.

