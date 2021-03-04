Nolte: Sociopath Joe Biden Imports the Coronavirus from Mexico

The president of the United States is not only flooding America with illegal immigrants, he’s flooding America with illegal immigrants sick with the coronavirus.

To begin with, the very idea that our own president would brazenly break the law to flood our country with illegals is insane enough. The idea that our own president would flood our country with illegals during an economic recession when social services are already strained, is even more insane. But what kind of sociopath allows illegals (or anyone) into our country when they’re infected with a deadly virus reportedly responsible for the deaths of more than a half-million Americans?

From the looks of it, at least right now, and thanks primarily to former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, America seems to finally be crawling out of the hell of the China Virus. Things could change with a mutated strain or with colder weather this fall, but as of now, deaths and infections are in decline. What’s more, Texas and Mississippi are feeling good enough about things to end their business restrictions and mask mandates.

People are feeling hopeful that we might finally be at the beginning of the end of this thing, and what has that sociopath Joe Biden decided to to…?

His Fraudulency is calling anyone who wants to ease restrictions “neanderthals” and, apparently because there’s not enough coronavirus in America, he’s importing the virus directly from Mexico.

Why is Biden not being impeached?

How is it not an impeachable offense? How is it not a violation of the Constitution to 1) open our borders to illegals, ignoring our laws, and 2) allow illegals infected with a deadly virus into our country?

Let me tell you what I think’s going on here…

The Democrat party’s desire to replace us Deplorable Neanderthals with compliant immigrants — legal and illegal — is just too tempting to put on hold, even during a recession, even during a pandemic.

Secondly, call me cynical, but after five years of Democrats locking us down, lying about Russia collusion and fire extinguisher murders; after five years of Democrats trying to overturn the 2016 election, championing and funding the domestic terrorists in Black Lives Matter, and blacklisting anyone who disagrees, I think Biden is deliberately importing the virus.

The truth is the truth is the truth, and the truth is that Democrats don’t want the pandemic to end.

Think about it… This virus primarily kills Republicans (older people) and gives Democrats what they desire more than anything else: unconstitutional emergency powers to micromanage our lives, lock us down, make their mega-corporate donors richer, kill small business, twist children into something embittered and ignorant with anti-science school closings, and pervert our voting laws in a way that legalizes cheating.

I’m sorry, but only evil people behave the way Democrats do. And only sociopaths import a virus from a foreign country.

If someone else has an explanation, I’m all ears.

