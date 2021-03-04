Senate GOP Forces All 628 Pages Covid Bill to Be Read Before Vote

Stack of Paper, Regulations AP
Associated Pres
Wendell Husebo

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) forced the Senate clerk to read all 628 pages of the partisan coronavirus spending package on the Senate floor.

The tactic could take up to 10 hours and provide an opportunity for Senators to digest the legislation.

However, before the full reading of the bill could begin, Vice President Kamala Harris had to cast her tie-breaking vote on the motion to proceed.

