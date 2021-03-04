Trump Endorses Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy for Reelection

Former President Trump gave Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) his “Complete and Total Endorsement” for reelection to the Senate Thursday.

Trump’s statement reads:

John Kennedy of the Great State of Louisiana is a spectacular Senator and person. He is a tireless advocate for the people of his State, and stand strongly for the forgotten man and women of our Country. Strong on Energy Independence, the Military, our great Vets and the Border, John has my Complete and Total Endorsement! – President Donald J. Trump

Kennedy has stayed by Trump’s side.

In January, Kennedy appeared on FNC’s Fox News @ Night to stand up for Trump during the second impeachment attempt. He told Shannon Bream:

I know that common sense isn’t legal in Washington, D.C. But I think a fair-minded rational person would ask Congress to vote to file a declaratory judgment action to ask the Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of impeaching a president who isn’t president before we put the country through this. And I’ll just leave it at that and thank you for your time.”

In August, Kennedy appeared on FNC’s Sunday Morning Futures to criticize President Joe Biden, calling him a “walking dead man politically, if you didn’t debate Trump.”

This will be Trump’s third endorsement since leaving office. As the 2022 midterms are taking shape, Trump began screening candidates who are eager to continue his MAGA policies and keep the “America First” agenda.

Trump has received dozens of requests from prospective candidates who wish to earn his support, and he is fielding them as he sees fit. Trump has rejected meetings with former South Carolina governor and 2024 hopeful Nikki Haley and with some House and Senate GOP candidates vying for his ear.