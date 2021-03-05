CA Rep. Zoe Lofgren Released Social Media Report on GOP Members Who Objected to Vote Certification

In this file photo, house Impeachmant managers Jerrold Nadler and Zoe Lofgren attend the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Wendell Husebo

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) discharged a nearly 2,000-page report documenting social media posts by Republicans who voted January 6 against certifying results of the presidential election.

The report documents social media activity of representatives between November 4 to January 6.

No report was created documenting the congressional members who objected to former President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory, which Trump’s lawyers pointed out in his second impeachment trial:


Lofgren’s report has been online for a week:

In a preamble to the report, Lofgren, chair of the House Administration Committee, wrote how she had asked her staff to pull the relevant social media posts and compile them in an effort to gather facts:

Any appropriate disciplinary action is a matter not only of the Constitution and law, but also of fact. Many of former President Trump’s false statements were made in very public settings. Had Members made similar public statements in the weeks and months before the January 6th attack? Statements which are readily available in the public arena may be part of any consideration of Congress’ constitutional prerogatives and responsibilities.

The report includes online statements from members of Congress supporting Trump.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) possibly initiated the idea for the report by tweeting on January 6, “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?”:

Ocasio-Cortez also posted a video on January 13, expressing her ideas to “rein in” media to prevent the spread of disinformation. 

“Several members of Congress, in some of my discussions, have brought up ‘media literacy,’ because that is a part of what happened here,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a clip. “We’re going to need to figure out how we rein in our media environment, so that you can’t just spew disinformation and misinformation.”

