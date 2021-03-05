CNN Website Ignores Gov. Cuomo’s Nursing Home Cover-up for 12 Hours

CNN’s website ignored for 12 hours the revelation that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) administration covered up nursing home deaths.

CNN’s homepage went more than 12 hours without covering the Wall Street Journal report that Cuomo’s top advisers influenced New York state health officials to remove data from a public report showing nursing home deaths relating to Coronavirus in the state.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the governor’s advisers stripped the number of nursing home residents who died after they were transferred to a hospital from the report, making the death toll look better for Cuomo. The doctored report, released in July, allowed Cuomo to continue trumpeting his success in fighting the virus in New York. “Whatever happens, this is going to be a period to learn from,” Cuomo said in a radio interview on July 10, just after the doctored information was released. “I am now thinking about writing a book about what we went through, lessons learned, the entire experience, because if we don’t learn from this, then it will really compound the whole crisis that we’ve gone through.”

The governor’s brother, Chris Cuomo, is currently employed by the cable news network. According to Fox News, “CNN covered the report Friday morning on air but avoided it online through 11 a.m. ET on Friday, more than 12 hours after the Journal reported the latest development in the nursing home scandal.:

On Tuesday night, Chris Cuomo made a statement about this brother at the beginning of his show, Cuomo Prime Time:

“Before we start tonight, let me say something that I am sure is very obvious to you who watch my show …” Cuomo said at the start of CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time. “Obviously, I am aware of what is going on with my brother. And obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother.”

In an April 2020 column from the New York Times, the paper reported that CNN executives banned Chris Cuomo from reporting on his brother in 2013.

According to Fox News “CNN’s verified Twitter account had not mentioned the report after 12 hours either. A report was then posted on Twitter at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday.”

A new article about Cuomo’s nursing home scandal appeared on the CNN homepage Friday afternoon, but not as a top story. The lack of online coverage of the embattled governor was also noticed Thursday morning by Tom Bevan of RealClearPolitics, as Cuomo faced a litany of accusations from former female staffers of inappropriate advances and harassment.

Friday afternoon, CNN’s homepage showed a reaction to a Tucker Carlson show, Beto O’Rouke, and “QAnon-related graffiti.”

Friday afternoon, CNN's homepage showed a reaction to a Tucker Carlson show, Beto O'Rouke, and "QAnon-related graffiti."

Friday morning, CNN’s homepage mentioned “Trump” 10 times, while only mentioning Cuomo’s name once at the top under the “live updates” section.