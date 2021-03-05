Nancy Pelosi: ‘We Do Not Say Open Sesame, We Say Open Biden’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told a story about her grandchildren wanting to meet then-Senator Joe Biden in New York.

“So, here they are, the place is packed and jammed. Kids are making all this noise over there on the side,” she said. “And all of a sudden, I hear them [grandchildren] pronounce, ‘In order to open these doors, we do not say open sesame, we say Open Biden.'”

“That’s our magic word,” the grandchildren said.

Pelosi expounded, “Open Biden? I love it.”

She then continued to praise Biden, “Now more than ever, we need a battle-tested, forward-looking leader who will fight For The People, a President with the values, experience, and the strategic thinking to bring our nation together and to build a better, fairer world for our children. “