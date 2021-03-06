Rashida Tlaib on Kyrsten Sinema’s ‘No’ Vote to Raise Minimum Wage: ‘No One Should Ever Be This Happy to Vote Against Uplifting People’

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) expressed outrage after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) gave an emphatic thumbs down to express her rejection of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) attempt to make a $15 minimum wage hike a reality.

Sinema made waves Friday when she gave a thumbs down as she joined Republicans in rejecting Democrats’ attempts to raise the federal minimum wage, drawing ire from progressives, such as far-left “Squad” member Rashida Tlaib:

“No one should ever be this happy to vote against uplifting people out of poverty. This is Senator Sinema voting no on $15 minimum wage,” Tlaib remarked:

No one should ever be this happy to vote against uplifting people out of poverty. This is Senator Sinema voting no on $15 minimum wage. https://t.co/qNfYy8co4m — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) March 6, 2021

Sinema was one of seven Democrats and one independent who joined Republicans in knocking down the progressive effort to raise the wage. Others included Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Jon Tester (D-MT), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Chris Coons (D-DE), Tom Carper (D-DE), and Angus King (I-ME):

8 Dems voted against overriding Senate budget rules to add minimum wage hike to COVID bill: Manchin (D-WV)

King (I-ME)

Sinema (D-AZ)

Carper (D-DE)

Coons (D-DE)

Tester (D-MT)

Hassan (D-NH)

Shaheen (D-NH) — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 6, 2021

Sinema defended her decision to vote against the measure in a statement on Friday, contending the upper chamber should “hold an open debate and amendment process on raising the minimum wage, separate from the COVID-focused reconciliation bill”:

I understand what it is like to face tough choices while working to meet your family’s most basic needs. I also know the difference better wages can make, which is why I helped lead Arizona’s effort to pass an indexed minimum wage in 2006, and strongly supported the voter-approved state minimum wage increase in 2016. No person who works full time should live in poverty. Senators in both parties have shown support for raising the federal minimum wage and the Senate should hold an open debate and amendment process on raising the minimum wage, separate from the COVID-focused reconciliation bill. I will keep working with colleagues in both parties to ensure Americans can access good-paying jobs, quality education, and skills training to build more economically secure lives for themselves and their families.

Sanders issued a final warning Friday night, telling his colleagues that it will not be the last time they will cast a vote on raising the minimum wage.

“We’re going to keep bringing it up, and we’re going to get it done because it is what the American people demand and need,” he vowed: