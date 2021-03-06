Republicans Celebrate Dr. Seuss Books as Cancel Cultural Rages

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) read a bedtime story to Americans Friday night. He chose Green Eggs and Ham by Dr. Seuss.

McCarthy began reading the book with perhaps an undiscovered appreciation for the art of storytelling: “I am Sam. I am Sam. Sam I am.”

“That Sam-I-am! That Sam-I-am! I do not like that Sam-I-am!” he read aloud for cameras to record.

McCarthy’s reading of Green Eggs and Ham comes amid a newly developing tradition of American leaders who have read the book allowed for audiences spanning the time of modern history.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tried his hand years ago from the Senate floor. “I love this story, so I’m going to read it to you,” Cruz said before beginning.

“Sam I am. That Sam-I-am! That Sam-I-am! I do not like that Sam-I-am!” he read aloud.

What is it with rethug politicians and their need to read Green Eggs and Ham in public? Is it part of their thesis work or something?https://t.co/zdtBAJErMO — Irminsul (@Irminsul17) March 6, 2021

Another reading of Green Eggs and Ham comes from Jesse Jackson, the political activist, Baptist minister, and politician, on Saturday Night Live.

“According to the Latter-day Saints Seuss,” he prefaces like a preacher man. “You do not like green eggs and ham. I do not like them Sam-I-am.”

You have no idea how raunchy Dr. Seuss can be until you’ve seen Jesse Jackson read Green Eggs and Ham. https://t.co/zlgU8zJPho — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) March 4, 2021

Former President Obama gave his best effort in a sunny garden with his wife and family quietly listening.

I’d rather listen to Obama read Green Eggs and Ham R/T if you agree https://t.co/WN9OYO9vyV pic.twitter.com/OJeV97LoyO — GOP Ethics (@GOP_Ethics) March 6, 2021

Even the San Bernardino County Fire Department has taken part.

Welcome to our first #ReadWithAFirefighter episode! #SBCoFD Engineer Kristian Cavada reads Green Eggs and Ham by Dr. Seuss for you and your kids. We hope you enjoy it! Join us on Thursday at 9:30am for the next episode of Read with a Firefighter.#Vision4Safety #Vision2Read pic.twitter.com/NQr0ssTkqF — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 21, 2020

Green Eggs and Ham has even infiltrated the sports world. In August of 2020, Dwight Lowery of the NFL and Brian Rowe of the MLS read aloud, “I am Sam. I am Sam. Sam I am.”