Another woman who previously worked for Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) has come forward to accuse him of exhibiting conduct inappropriate in the workplace.

Thirty-five-year-old Ana Liss said in an interview published Saturday when she was a policy aide for the governor between 2013 and 2015, he allegedly called her “sweetheart,” kissed her hand once, and asked personal questions such as if she had a boyfriend, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Liss also claimed he sometimes greeted her with a hug and kiss on both cheeks. Although she initially viewed his alleged behavior as harmless, it increasingly bothered her and felt patronizing.

“It’s not appropriate, really, in any setting,” she explained. “I wish that he took me seriously.”

However, Liss said she never made a formal complaint about the governor’s alleged behavior.

Karen Hinton, another former aide and consultant to Cuomo when he worked as HUD secretary, claimed he inappropriately hugged her years ago during a hotel meeting that was supposed to be about a press conference.

Hinton said she could physically feel he was sexually aroused and “he started asking me personal questions.”

“I was uncomfortable with that conversation. So I stood up to leave and he walked across from his couch and embraced me intimately. It was not just a hug. It was an intimate embrace,” Hinton recalled.

“I pulled away. He brought me back. I pulled away again and I said ‘look I need some sleep, I am going.’ It was inappropriate. We both were married. I worked for him and it was too much to make it so personal and intimate,” she explained.

Hinton’s allegations come as multiple other women have claimed the governor also sexually harassed them, according to Breitbart News.

“Cuomo held his first press conference on Wednesday since giving New York Attorney General Letitia James a referral to investigate claims that he sexually harassed at least two women in his administration,” the outlet continued.

The governor said he “never touched anyone inappropriately” and urged New Yorkers to wait for the facts before judging the situation.

During Saturday’s broadcast of Fox & Friends, Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) said the sexual harassment charges against Cuomo should not “overshadow” the nursing home scandal.

“So, I do take these sexual harassment cases seriously, but there is due process. But these people who died in nursing homes aren’t getting their due process right now,” she stated.