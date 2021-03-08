According to a report, President Joe Biden’s German Shepherd had a serious “biting incident” with White House security and returned home to Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden’s dogs were returned to Delaware last week after one of the German Shepherds, Major, had an “aggressive behavior” incident with one of the White House security, said the CNN report.

According to CNN, the condition of the victim is unknown at this time. At the White House, Major was known to “display agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at staff and security.”

In 2018, the Delaware Humane Association had a litter of six German Shepherds. According to NPR, Patrick Carroll, executive director of the association, said the puppies had been exposed to an unknown toxic substance and “were very sick.” Carroll said the puppies were “lethargic, vomiting and hospitalized for a few days.” The Bidens adopted Major from the Humane Association in 2018 after the puppies “recovered with fluids and medication.”

Major made headlines for being the first-ever rescue dog to live in the White House.

Breitbart News reported in December, before Biden was inaugurated, the Instagram account first_dogs_usa had posted several photos of the Biden dogs playing with chew toys, claiming Naomi Biden, Joe Biden’s granddaughter, took them.

The post said:

“I hope you’ll enjoy these pics of me, Champ & Charlie First Grandpupper. @NaomiBiden took these during our #TugOfWar match. Champ was the champion – some names are predestined. Just like winning, in a landslide, by a record number of votes.”

“The post included the hashtags ‘#ByeDon’ and ‘#YoureFired.'”