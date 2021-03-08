ORLANDO, Florida — David Bossie, a veteran conservative operative and president of Citizens United who is chairing the Presidential Debate Commission for the RNC, told Breitbart News that the future of Republican debates looks bright, as they will no longer be dependent on establishment media hosts and journalists from outlets such as CNN and MSNBC.

“You’re the chair of the RNC’s presidential debates commission. We’ve seen the establishment media attacking Republicans nonstop,” Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle told Bossie during an exclusive interview at CPAC. “When are Republicans going to stop allowing the Stephanopoulos’ of the world to moderate debates and have good, serious journalists do it?”

“What does the future of that look like that for the Republican Party?” Boyle pressed.

“I think the future for Breitbart looks very bright,” Bossie said, further explaining that GOP debates will not depend on establishment media outlets, which are traditionally hostile toward conservatives, to moderate future debates.

“So what we’re doing is, we’re going to make sure that the presidential debates are fair, are on the networks that are not going to beat us up, and therefore — look. We’re not going to be having any of the CNN and MSNBCs of the world,” Bossie said. “So we’re going to do a great job, and I think that the party’s going to be better off for it.”

Bossie, whose organization launched the Biden accountability project StopBidenAgenda.com, said the GOP cannot become apologists in the meantime.

“We can’t just let the sand slip through our fingers because nobody’s paying attention. Look. We all saw what happened on January 6,” he said, adding that Democrats are using the event against the GOP “so that we can’t fight back.”

“We’re not going to sit there and … have to be apologists. We’re here to fight. And we’re here to fight over our freedoms and the democracy that this country gives us and liberty and prosperity for our children,” he continued. “So that’s what I’m here for, and I can tell you. I’m not going to sit idly by, and I’m not going to have anybody in the Biden administration tell us we can’t do that.”