Joe Biden Plans Prime Time Address for Coronavirus Shutdowns Anniversary

President Joe Biden will deliver a prime time address on Thursday the White House confirmed Monday, addressing the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus shutdowns.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the speech would “commemorate” the anniversary of shutdowns and advise Americans about continuing the fight.

“The president will look forward to highlighting the role that Americans will play in beating the virus and moving the country toward getting back to normal,” she said.

This will be Biden’s first prime time address to the American people since becoming president.

The speech will make the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s March 11th speech to address the spread of the coronavirus, announcing new travel bans to protect Americans from the virus.

At the time, Trump also urged Americans to practice “good hygiene” in response to the virus.

“Wash your hands, clean often-used surfaces, cover your face and mouth if you sneeze or cough, and most of all if you are sick or not feeling well, stay home,” he said.

President Trump did not advise public lockdown guidelines to slow the spread until March 16 when he announced his “15 Days to Slow the Spread” campaign, which he extended to 30 days at the end of the month.