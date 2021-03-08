New York City first lady Chirlane McCray is asking city residents to “intervene” against violence for one another less than a year after she rallied support for the movement to “Defund the Police.”

On March 6, 2021, McCray tweeted:

As attacks on Asian American communities continue, we’re asking New Yorkers to show up for their neighbors and intervene when witnessing hateful violence or harassment. I know that can be frightening when you aren’t sure what to do or say, but you can learn. — Chirlane McCray (@NYCFirstLady) March 6, 2021

The Daily Wire points out it was just nine months ago that McCray was pushing her husband, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), to support defunding the police.

On June 7, 2020, Breitbart News reported de Blasio was vowing to cut funding for the New York City Police Department (NYPD) even as violent crime soared. The New York Post observed de Blasio disbanded the NYPD’s plainclothes anti-crime unit on Monday, June 15, 2020, and the week ended with “28 [shooting] incidents and 38 victims.”

By June 23, 2020, shootings in NYC had surged 358 percent higher than they were by that same time the year before.

Violence continues in the city. The Post noted shootings in February 2021 were up 75 percent over the number of shootings in February 2020.

