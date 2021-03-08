Poll: 44% Approve of Democrats’ $1.9 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Measure

Less than a majority of Americans approve of the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief measure, an internal survey from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) showed.

The survey, taken February 24-28, 2021, among 1,000 voters across 85 battleground congressional districts, found 44 percent expressing support for the left’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief measure, which Democrats in both chambers have approved.

“House Democrats’ corrupt, $1.9 trillion ‘COVID-relief’ [coronavirus] package that provides a bailout to mismanaged state governments is not popular,” the NRCC said in the memo. “Just 44% of voters, including just 38% of Independents, agree with Pelosi’s Blue State bailout.”

The low approval of the measure, which Republican lawmakers note is filled with pork and Democrat pet projects, coincides with other aspects of the survey, showing Pelosi extremely unfavorable across the board — a fact that could prove to be difficult for Democrats, who seek to maintain their slim House majority in 2022.

The speaker, who turns 81 this month, has a 41 percent favorable rating and 52 percent unfavorable rating. Among the latter, 45 percent hold”very” unfavorable views.

Per the memo:

In ticket-splitting districts, Pelosi’s image sinks to -20% (38% Fav – 58% Unfav), including 51% who are very unfavorable. Pelosi is unpopular with almost every key subgroup outside the Democratic base including Independents (-21%), suburban women (-8%), white college graduates (-7%), Hispanics (-3%), and even union households (-1%).

Additionally, the memo found voters “turn against Democrats as they learn more about Nancy Pelosi’s socialist agenda and the Pelosi Payoff.”

As several Republican lawmakers have noted, only nine percent of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief measure goes toward issues related to public health, specifically.

“Instead of working in a bipartisan manner to open our schools, bring back small businesses, and help struggling Americans get back on their feet, Democrats chose to pander to their radical liberal base with partisan handouts,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said upon the bill’s passage in the Senate on Saturday.

“This bill is stuffed with pork, with only nine percent of the almost $2 trillion going toward actual and urgent COVID relief,” he added.

The NRCC released a list of the non-virus-related items provided in the Democrat-passed bill. The list included “$50 million for “Environmental justice grants,” “$135 million for the National Endowment for the Arts,” and “using tax dollars to fund abortions and Planned Parenthood.”