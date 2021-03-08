New York Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay announced Monday he plans to circulate a resolution to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) as the governor faces twin scandals — an alleged coverup of coronavirus nursing home deaths and allegations of sexual assault by former aides.

Barclay and fellow members of the Assembly minority unveiled the resolution inside the New York State Capitol building.

Happening now: Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and the members of his conference talk about their new Cuomo impeachment resolution.https://t.co/ApWCwi10FB — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) March 8, 2021

