Top New York GOP Lawmaker Unveils Impeachment Resolution Against Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a press conference at the Theater at Jones Beach on May 24, 2020 on Long Island, New York. - Parts of the state that saw fewer virus cases have already begun to ease lockdown restrictions, but they have yet to be lifted in …
Joshua Caplan

New York Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay announced Monday he plans to circulate a resolution to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) as the governor faces twin scandals — an alleged coverup of coronavirus nursing home deaths and allegations of sexual assault by former aides.

Barclay and fellow members of the Assembly minority unveiled the resolution inside the New York State Capitol building.

