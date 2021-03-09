DCCC Hires Staffer with History of Anti-Law Enforcement Posts: ‘I Hate the Police’

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 06: Senior Engineer Build and Release Slack Erica Baker participates in a panel at Alamo Drafthouse New Mission on June 6, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch)
Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch
Hannah Bleau

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s (DCCC) latest hire, Erica Joy Baker, has a history of espousing anti-law enforcement sentiments on social media, expressing hatred for police officers and likening them to “modern day slave patrol.”

The DCCC, which is chaired by Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), announced Monday they hired Baker (pictured) as the committee’s chief technology officer (CTO).

“Erica Joy Baker will be the first-ever Chief Technology Officer at the DCCC, and Chris Hayden will serve as the first-ever disabled communications director at the committee. Together, these hires bring a wealth of experience to the DCCC,” the DCCC said in a press release Monday.

However, Baker has a history of espousing controversial, anti-police statements on social media. In one tweet, dated April 19, 2016, Baker referred to the police as “modern day slave patrol”:

Months later, Baker stated she hated the police.

“I hate the police. The institution of policing, with it’s[sic] history of criminalizing and weaponizing blackness, is a farce. And I hate it,” she tweeted:

Mere weeks ago, days after the January 6 Capitol riot, Baker asserted white nationalists had “infiltrated capitol police”:

In an October 2020 tweet, she insisted there are “no good cops”:

Baker has also repeatedly called for defunding the police — a point of contention between establishment Democrats and far-left members of the “Squad”:

Baker has even used her social media platform to promote political violence against police:

Baker’s hire follows the DCCC hiring an ex-gang member, Dyjuan Tatro, who is described as the “triggerman” for Albany’s Original Gangsta Killers street gang, tapping him as the “Senior Advisor of Strategic Outreach for the DCCC’s Diversity and Inclusion Department.”

Tatro also has a history of controversial statements on police and protests, once referring to looting as a “VITAL form of social PROTEST,” as Breitbart News detailed:

Now-deleted social media posts show Tatro criticizing police officers in the wake of the January 6 riots, writing in one thread, “The Capitol police have a budget in excess of what it takes to police 2 major cities (ATL & Detroit) and yet they couldn’t secure 2 sq. miles. THIS IS NOT A RESOURCE PROBLEM, it’s a race problem, a power problem, an ideological problem.”

“From 2000 to 2021, the Capitol police budget board from $115 to $500 million. If anything, Wednesday’s events are an argument to #DefundThePolice,” he said. “More & more money to the Capitol police, over 20 yrs, didn’t prevent a mob from taking the Capitol.”

“The answer to white supremacists storming the Capitol is not to give more money to a different group of white supremacists who’s [sic] job it is to uphold white supremacy,” he concluded in the January 8 thread.

Maloney, the chair of the DCCC, appears to have a lengthy history with Tatro, as the ex-gang member worked on his campaign in the past. Tatro has also attended holiday parties with Maloney, one of which took place at the home of Randy Florke, Maloney’s husband.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.