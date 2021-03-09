The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s (DCCC) latest hire, Erica Joy Baker, has a history of espousing anti-law enforcement sentiments on social media, expressing hatred for police officers and likening them to “modern day slave patrol.”

The DCCC, which is chaired by Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), announced Monday they hired Baker (pictured) as the committee’s chief technology officer (CTO).

“Erica Joy Baker will be the first-ever Chief Technology Officer at the DCCC, and Chris Hayden will serve as the first-ever disabled communications director at the committee. Together, these hires bring a wealth of experience to the DCCC,” the DCCC said in a press release Monday.

However, Baker has a history of espousing controversial, anti-police statements on social media. In one tweet, dated April 19, 2016, Baker referred to the police as “modern day slave patrol”:

Fuck this institution founded on the capture and killing of black bodies, this modern day slave patrol we call the police. 👎🏾🖕🏾🙅🏾 the police — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) April 19, 2016

Months later, Baker stated she hated the police.

“I hate the police. The institution of policing, with it’s[sic] history of criminalizing and weaponizing blackness, is a farce. And I hate it,” she tweeted:

I hate the police.

The institution of policing, with it's history of criminalizing and weaponizing blackness, is a farce.

And I hate it. — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) September 20, 2016

Mere weeks ago, days after the January 6 Capitol riot, Baker asserted white nationalists had “infiltrated capitol police”:

i wonder if this will kick off an investigation into how deeply white nationalists have infiltrated capitol police, which will spur similar investigations into other PDs. because i sure hope it does. https://t.co/wRmbn6F85k — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) January 12, 2021

In an October 2020 tweet, she insisted there are “no good cops”:

this part. there is no line. they will lie about any and everything bc there’s nobody to stop them. there are no good cops. the good cops, the ones who speak up, get pushed out. the bad ones, the ones who are silent about or complicit in bad behavior, get to keep their jobs. https://t.co/vrqwrNNWob — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) October 30, 2020

Baker has also repeatedly called for defunding the police — a point of contention between establishment Democrats and far-left members of the “Squad”:

we could say "decrease the amount of money earmarked for police dept. boondoggles such as militarized gear, then use the money saved to pay for services that benefit communities in such a way that they need less policing" but it doesn't have the same ring as "defund the police." — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) September 4, 2020

it’s wild that this much time is being spent discussing the words “defund the police,” when those opposed to it could spend that time making their own slogan or maybe doing whatever it is they want to do about police. — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) December 3, 2020

so perhaps that’s meant to be our cue for us to “debate” him, by sharing what defund the police means, why it matters, etc. even if it’s not our cue, every time someone brings up that obama is against the slogan is *still* an opportunity to talk about the meaning behind it. — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) December 3, 2020

hi Black woman in a Black neighborhood here! 👋🏾 police don’t protect us from anything and i would much rather their salaries go to folks who can help those in need in my community. please don’t speak for us and remember to capitalize the B in Black in the future! kthxbye! — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) July 19, 2020

cop who didn’t manage to stop the mess watches along as Black people clean up the mess, while continuing to putting those Black people cleaning up in danger (no mask). american as apple pie. https://t.co/VeWS5OpveO — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) January 7, 2021

Baker has even used her social media platform to promote political violence against police:

if the cops kill me, the only way to “sully” my legacy is to *not* be out in the streets. if the cops kill me, burn every cop precinct to the ground. if the cops kill me, shut down the highways and throw the teargas back at em when they try you. gtfo with that “sully” shit. https://t.co/CgcisoD8eR — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) September 24, 2020

Baker’s hire follows the DCCC hiring an ex-gang member, Dyjuan Tatro, who is described as the “triggerman” for Albany’s Original Gangsta Killers street gang, tapping him as the “Senior Advisor of Strategic Outreach for the DCCC’s Diversity and Inclusion Department.”

Tatro also has a history of controversial statements on police and protests, once referring to looting as a “VITAL form of social PROTEST,” as Breitbart News detailed:

Now-deleted social media posts show Tatro criticizing police officers in the wake of the January 6 riots, writing in one thread, “The Capitol police have a budget in excess of what it takes to police 2 major cities (ATL & Detroit) and yet they couldn’t secure 2 sq. miles. THIS IS NOT A RESOURCE PROBLEM, it’s a race problem, a power problem, an ideological problem.” “From 2000 to 2021, the Capitol police budget board from $115 to $500 million. If anything, Wednesday’s events are an argument to #DefundThePolice,” he said. “More & more money to the Capitol police, over 20 yrs, didn’t prevent a mob from taking the Capitol.” “The answer to white supremacists storming the Capitol is not to give more money to a different group of white supremacists who’s [sic] job it is to uphold white supremacy,” he concluded in the January 8 thread.

Maloney, the chair of the DCCC, appears to have a lengthy history with Tatro, as the ex-gang member worked on his campaign in the past. Tatro has also attended holiday parties with Maloney, one of which took place at the home of Randy Florke, Maloney’s husband.