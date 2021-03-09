Disney World Tickets Sold Out for Spring Break in Florida

The “happiest place on Earth” will be bursting at the seams as Spring Breakers sell out tickets to Disney World next week.

While the various Walt Disney World Parks are operating at a reduced capacity under Florida health guidelines, there is no lack of willing visitors. The parks reopened in July 2020, after a March closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, but ongoing health concerns have stifled the flow of would-be vacationers.

January 2021 saw a hard slump in tourist traffic, marking the “first month-over-month decline that we’ve had in TDT collections since we hit rock bottom in April,” according to Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond.

But that slump seems to be over. At the time of this writing, only limited tickets are available for the various Walt Disney World Parks in Orlando, Florida, for the remainder of the week. Next week is already completely sold out.

Disney will continue to host visitors at 35% of total capacity, with additional safety measures in place, for the foreseeable future. Even so, plans for the 18-month “World’s Most Magical Celebration” remain in place, to begin on October 1.

“We have taken enhanced health and safety measures — for you, our other Guests, and Cast Members,” the Disney World official website says, accompanying a warning about the ongoing health concerns, and instructions regarding conduct requirements on the premises. “Help keep each other healthy.”