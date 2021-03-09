Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticized the British royal household on Monday, after the interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle aired on CBS Sunday.

“I just couldn’t help but watch last night and really feel that these two young people … are really trying to send a message about what institutions, including the one that they were part of, need to do to be more dynamic and forward-looking than they currently are,” Clinton said.

Clinton spoke about her reaction to the Oprah Winfrey exchange with Harry and Meghan Markle in an interview with the Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart to recognize International Women’s Day.

She questioned all institutions, including the monarchy, for pushing away young people with their outdated notions.

Markle, Clinton said, should “not be forced into a mold that is no longer relevant” alluding to the traditions of the royal family.

“Why do we make it so hard to incorporate diversity? To celebrate it to be proud of it?” she asked.

Clinton said she found the interview “heartrending” and “heartbreaking” and sided with Markle’s version of the struggles she had while being part of the royal family.

“It was just heartbreaking that this incredibly accomplished woman, Meghan Markle, who falls in love with Prince Harry was not fully embraced by not just the so-called ‘firm,’ which is the name for the permanent bureaucracy that surrounds the royal family but by the media and the UK,” Clinton said.

The failed presidential candidate also savaged the British tabloids.

“I’ve had my time in the box with the British tabloids … their cruelty in going after Meghan was just outrageous,” she said.

She continued, “It was heartbreaking to see the two of them sitting there, having to describe how difficult it was to be accepted to be integrated, not just in the royal family as they described, but more painfully into the larger societies whose narrative is driven by tabloids that are living in the past.”

Clinton praised Markle for revolting against the royal family and leaving for the United States with Harry.

“The fact she did not get more support, that the reaction was, you know, ‘Let’s just paper it over and pretend it didn’t happen or it will go away, just keep your head down’ — well, you know, this young woman was not about to keep her head down,” she said. “This is 2021 and she wanted to live her life and be fully engaged and she had every right to hope for that.”