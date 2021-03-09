President Joe Biden ignored questions from reporters about if there was a crisis at America’s southern border Tuesday.

Biden, sporting two masks, pivoted awkwardly to the right, and then to the left, as reporters shouted questions at him while he visited a small business struggling to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden’s press staff repeatedly thanked the press and urged them to leave the room while he ignored their questions.

C-SPAN

The last time Biden was asked if there was a crisis at the border, he disagreed.

“No. We’ll be able to handle it. God willing,” he said.

It has been 48 days since Biden became president and he has still not held a press conference. Biden now maintains a 100-year record for the longest period of time a new president has gone without a press conference.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday Biden would have a press conference before the end of March.