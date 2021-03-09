U.S. House to Vote on Democrat-Sponsored Gun Control Wednesday

The House of Representatives is set to vote on two Democrat-sponsored gun control bills Wednesday.

KOMO News reports one bill would expand retail background checks to include private sales, while the other would focus on “increasing the review period from three to ten days for background checks.”

Breitbart News noted that the background check expansion–i.e., universal background checks–was introduced by Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA). The bill increasing review days on background checks was put forward by Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC).

Thompson’s bill would criminalize private gun sales, making it illegal, for example, to sell a five-shot revolver to a lifelong neighbor without first finding a Federal Firearms License (FFL) holder and having a background check performed.

Clyburn’s bill would expand the current three-day extended review to ten business days and allow for an extension in the event that reviewers were not satisfied after the ten-day review.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) co-sponsored the legislation with Clyburn and explained that the initial ten-business-day review can be followed by a ten-day “escalated review” in some cases.

California has universal background checks and a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases. Nevertheless, South Los Angeles witnessed a 742 percent surge in shooting victims during the first 16 days of 2021.

