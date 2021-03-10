7 Cringeworthy Moments from Joe Biden’s First 50 Days in Office

US Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a campaign event at the William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Delaware on July 28, 2020. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Wendell Husebo

Today is President Joe Biden’s fiftieth day in office. In commemoration of the mark, below is a list of seven cringeworthy moments since Biden’s inauguration.

1. Biden claims, “minorities … don’t know how to use, know how to get online”

2. Biden labels the desire not to wear a mask as “Neanderthal thinking”

“We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we’re able to get vaccines in people’s arms. … The last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking, that, ‘In the meantime, everything’s fine. Take off your mask. Forget it.’ It still matters,” he said.

Biden said in relation to China’s prosecution of ethnic Uyghurs that he’s “not going to speak out against … what he’s [President Xi Jinping] is doing with the Uyghurs.” Biden then stated, “He [Xi] gets it,” posturing that “culturally there are different norms” about how humans should be treated.

4. Biden suggests in a poorly landing joke that “Everybody knows I like kids better than people”

5. Biden forgets the name of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after announcing the nomination of two female generals

“And I want to thank the sec — the, the, ah former general. I keep calling him general, but my, my — the guy who runs that outfit over there,” Biden said.

6. Biden misremembers that vaccinations were available prior to his administration

“We didn’t have [the vaccine] when we came into office,” Biden stated.

7. Biden forgets his masks on different occasions 

C-SPAN
The White House

