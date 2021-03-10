House Democrats Inch Closer to Overturning Congressional Election in Iowa

Democrats have accused Republicans of refusing to accept the 2020 election, but they may be about to do just that in Iowa’s second congressional district, where Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) defeated Democrat Rita Hart by six votes.

As Breitbart News has reported, Democrat election lawyer Marc Elias — who helped fund the fraudulent “Russia dossier,” and led efforts to overturn voting rules in 2020 — is representing Hart and asking the House to overturn the Iowa result.

(Elias is representing another defeated Democrat in New York’s 22nd congressional district, where he claims that there were “irregularities” with voting machines — claims that, when made by Republicans, lead to their expulsion from social media.)

Miller-Meeks filed a motion with the U.S. House Committee on House Administration to dismiss Hart’s claim, which was filed under the Federal Contested Elections Act. The committee rejected Miller-Meeks’s motion Wednesday, on party lines.

The Des Moines Register reported:

“The margin separating the two candidates was only six votes out of almost 400,000 cast: less than 1/6 of 1%. That’s six votes — not 6,000; not 600; not 60 or even 16 — just six fewer votes than we have members of this committee,” Chair Zoe Lofgren, D-California, told committee members. “… It should not be surprising that any candidate in these circumstances — with a margin this close — would seek to exercise their rights under the law to contest the results.” … The committee’s ranking member, Rodney Davis, R-Illinois, pointed out that Miller-Meeks’ election included a recount, a bipartisan canvassing of the ballots cast in the race and had an option to appeal those results through the state’s court system — a step Hart chose not to utilize. “It will be one of the greatest mistakes this House makes to take up an election contest with a candidate who side-stepped the courts and instead turned to a partisan process in the House because they knew they could not win any other way,” Davis said. “Sounds familiar doesn’t it?”

The last time the House voted to overturn a contested election was in 1985 — also replacing a Republican with a Democrat. Geoffrey Skelley of FiveThirtyEight.com noted recently: “The Republicans staged a walkout in response and the entire episode is often cited as an inflection point in creating a more partisan and rancorous atmosphere in Washington.”

