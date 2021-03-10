Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) favorability rating is under water nationally as he continues to face fallout from both his administration’s nursing home coverup and mounting allegations of sexual harassment, a Politico/Morning Consult survey released this week showed.

The survey, taken March 6-8, 2021, among a national sample of 1990 registered voters, showed the New York governor’s favorability under water, standing at 21 percent. Fifty-four percent find him unfavorable, followed by 15 percent who did not express an opinion.

His favorability among Democrats, specifically, stands at 34 percent, with 39 percent finding him unfavorable. Additionally, 75 percent of Republicans and 57 percent of independents found Cuomo unfavorable, the survey noted.

The poll comes as Cuomo continues to face fallout from dueling scandals rocking his administration.

A sixth woman stepped forward Tuesday, accusing Cuomo of inappropriately touching her at the governor’s mansion last year. Cuomo, however, has denied the mounting allegations and told New Yorkers at a press conference last week that he has “never touched anyone inappropriately.”

He did say, however, that he realized he “acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable,” although he said it was wholly unintentional.

“I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it, and frankly, I am embarrassed by it, and that’s not easy to say. But that’s there truth,” [sic] he said, urging New Yorkers to “wait for the facts from the attorney general’s report before forming an opinion.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is among Cuomo’s biggest critics, sharply telling reporters Tuesday that he does not believe the governor’s response to the allegations.