8 House Republicans Vote for Democrat Gun Control Bill

A significant gun control measure mandating universal background checks passed the Democrat-controlled House Thursday with the help of eight Republicans.
CNN reports the eight Republicans were:
- Vern Buchanan of Florida
- Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania
- Maria Salazar of Florida
- Andrew Garbarino of New York
- Chris Smith of New Jersey
- Fred Upton of Michigan
- Carlos Gimenez of Florida
- Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
Vox noted that Fitzpatrick (pictured), Smith, and Upton not only voted for the gun control measure but actually “co-sponsored it.”
Breitbart News observed the gun control measure, H.R. 8, passed the House by a vote of 227-203 Thursday morning. The bill expands point-of-sale background checks on retail firearm sales to cover private transactions as well.
Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) warned the universal checks will translate into a national gun registry.
The Wall Street Journal quoted Good saying, “This bill creates a de facto gun registry by involving the federal government in every gun transfer, including private transfers and gifts, or else how will we enforce these requirements?”
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.