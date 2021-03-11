8 House Republicans Vote for Democrat Gun Control Bill

A significant gun control measure mandating universal background checks passed the Democrat-controlled House Thursday with the help of eight Republicans.

CNN reports the eight Republicans were:

Vern Buchanan of Florida

Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania

Maria Salazar of Florida

Andrew Garbarino of New York

Chris Smith of New Jersey

Fred Upton of Michigan

Carlos Gimenez of Florida

Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Vox noted that Fitzpatrick (pictured), Smith, and Upton not only voted for the gun control measure but actually “co-sponsored it.”

Breitbart News observed the gun control measure, H.R. 8, passed the House by a vote of 227-203 Thursday morning. The bill expands point-of-sale background checks on retail firearm sales to cover private transactions as well.

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) warned the universal checks will translate into a national gun registry.

The Wall Street Journal quoted Good saying, “This bill creates a de facto gun registry by involving the federal government in every gun transfer, including private transfers and gifts, or else how will we enforce these requirements?”

