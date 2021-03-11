The Majority of New York state lawmakers have called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign as the governor faces allegations of covering up coronavirus deaths and sexual harassment.

The Associated Press notes:

At least 121 members of the state Assembly and Senate have said publicly they believe Cuomo can no longer govern and should quit office now, according to a tally by The Associated Press. The count includes 65 Democrats and 56 Republicans. Cuomo’s support in the state Senate was especially thin. Roughly two thirds of its members have called for the Democrat’s resignation, including Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

Cuomo has been accused in recent weeks of sexual harassment and unwanted touching from six women and faces an investigation overseen by the New York Attorney General Letitia James.

On Thursday, the New York Times first reported that one of the allegations against Cuomo was been referred to Albany authorities by a lawyer for the governor. Albany Police Department officials confirmed to the Times that it is in possession a report regarding an alleged incident at the Executive Mansion involving Cuomo and a woman, who was a staff member.

Beth Garvey, the governor’s acting counsel, later confirmed to the Times that the Cuomo administration filed the report.

“As a matter of state policy, when allegations of physical contact are made, the agency informs the complainant that they should contact their local police department,” Garvey said. “If they decline, the agency has an obligation to reach out themselves and inform the department of the allegation.”

“In this case, the person is represented by counsel and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney’s information,” the official added.

The allegation was first reported by the Times Union on Wednesday.

Cuomo denied the allegation, telling the Times-Union: “I have never done anything like this. The details of this report are gut-wrenching.”

Despite mounting calls to resign, Cuomo has repeatedly said that he has no plans to do so.

“[James] is very good, she’s very competent, and that will be due process and then we’ll have the facts. That’s why Sen. Schumer said let the attorney general do her investigation, Sen. Gillibrand said let the attorney general do her investigation, Congressman [Hakeem] Jeffries said let the attorney general do her investigation, the White House spokesperson said let the attorney general do the investigation, because that’s democracy. So no, there is no way I resign,” Cuomo said during a Monday press conference.