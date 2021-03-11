Biden Nominee Vanita Gupta Holds Stock in Enterprise Accused of Enabling Mexican Cartels’ Heroin Manufacturing

In this May 26, 2015 file photo, Vanita Gupta, the head of Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, speaks in Cleveland. Justice Department lawyers investigating police agencies for racial discrimination and excessive force are increasingly finding a different problem: officers’ interactions with the mentally ill. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Wendell Husebo

President Joe Biden’s nominee for Associate Attorney General, Vanita Gupta, owns between $11 million and $55 million of stock in her father’s company that sold acetic anhydride to Mexican cartels, which is used to make “high-grade ‘china white’ heroin and methamphetamine,” according to reports.

However, when Biden campaigned for president, his platform stated he would “hold accountable big Pharma companies, executives, and others responsible for their role in triggering the opioid crisis.” Noting that he intends to “[d]irect the U.S. Justice Department to make actions that spurred this crisis a top investigative and, where appropriate, civil and criminal enforcement priority.”

Raj Gupta, father of Vanita Gupta and chairman of a company named Avantor, has stopped selling “acetic anhydride in Mexico, as the country’s authorities announced a criminal investigation,” according to Fox Business.

Vanita Gupta has agreed not to engage with her father’s business.

Gupta’s nomination hearing was on March 9, when Sen. Ted Cruz posed questions to her on gun rights, abortion, and religious liberty – subjects on which she had previously voiced her views. “On every issue, Gupta evaded the question about her own views, saying that she would only apply the law of the land,” Joel B Pollak reported for Breitbart News.

