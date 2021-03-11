Nancy Pelosi: Americans ‘Overwhelmingly’ Support House Gun Control Bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed Thursday morning Democrat-sponsored universal background check legislation is “overwhelmingly” supported by the American people.

Pelosi spoke just before the House was scheduled to vote on the legislation, H.R. 8, and CSPAN aired her comments.

She said:

There is nobody in Congress whose political survival is more important than the survival of our children. We think this should be bipartisan to Congress, as it is in the country. Overwhelmingly, there is broad support for background checks legislation, so we hope with the big strong bipartisan vote we have today to send it over the Senate, the drumbeat across America, that the change will come.

Pelosi added, “This legislation…will save lives.”

During the same press conference, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said, “Background checks is supported by 90 percent of Americans.”

California adopted universal background checks in 1991 but South LA witnessed a 742 surge in shooting victims the first 16 days of 2021 alone.

