House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will offer a resolution to force Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) off his Intelligence Committee assignment after having a reltionship with an alleged Chinese spy.

McCarthy said he would offer a resolution to remove Swalwell from the Intelligence Committee next week. This represents another attempt by the Minority Leader to hold Swalwell accountable after reported ties between him and Chinese national Christine Fang.

McCarthy on Friday tweeted, “Pelosi just reappointed Eric Swalwell to the Intelligence Committee. Based on the briefing she and I received together, Swalwell should not be on the panel in charge of Guarding our nation’s secrets. Next week, I will offer a resolution to remove him from the Intel Committee.”

Pelosi just reappointed Eric Swalwell to the Intelligence Committee. Based on the briefing she and I received together, Swalwell should not be on the panel in charge of guarding our nation's secrets. Next week, I will offer a resolution to remove him from the Intel Committee. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 12, 2021

In December, a bombshell Axios report revealed a years-long political intelligence operation run by China’s main civilian spy agency between 2011 and 2015. It showed a suspected Chinese spy developed extensive ties with Swalwell. The Chinese national named “Fang Fang” or “Christine Fang” targeted “up-and-coming local politicians in the Bay Area and across the country who had the potential to make it big on the national stage.”

In December, McCarthy said he asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to brief him on Swalwell’s reported ties to a Chinese spy, and the agency had canceled after scheduling two times. “Swalwell is a national security liability. This is too important for the FBI to continue to stonewall,” McCarthy tweeted.

I have asked the FBI for a briefing on Rep. Swalwell's ties to a reported-spy from China. Twice it has been scheduled. Twice it has been canceled by the FBI. Swalwell is a national security liability. This is too important for the FBI to continue to stonewall. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 16, 2020

McCarthy also told Fox News Channel’s Ingraham Angle, “Not only should he be removed from the Intel [Committee]. He should be removed from Congress, as well.” McCarthy asked if Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) knew about this information.