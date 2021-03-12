Governor Andrew Cuomo, Planned Parenthood Favorite, a ‘Lecherous Tyrant’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was described as a “lecherous tyrant” by New York magazine on Friday — but he was also Planned Parenthood’s chosen candidate in 2018, hailed as a standard-bearer for women’s rights, particularly on abortion.

Rebecca Traister noted in New York:

That Andrew Cuomo is being characterized by fellow Democratic politicians as a lecherous tyrant who empowers his staff to threaten and intimidate should not, in some ways, come as a surprise. During his decade as governor, he has often strutted his thuggish paternalism while his top aides disparaged those who challenged him. Two years ago, a Cuomo spokesman called three female state lawmakers in his party “fucking idiots.” … But until now, none of this left a lasting mark on the governor. If anything, it burnished his reputation: Cuomo was a bully, but he was our bully. Over the course of the past year, however, as he took his show national as Governor Covid, the political dynamics in Cuomo’s own state were shifting. Now, the venal toxicity that has buttressed his career has, at least temporarily, been exposed for what it is.

In 2018, Cuomo faced a primary challenge in his reelection fight from actress and activist Cynthia Nixon. She mocked the idea that he was a champion for women’s rights in a campaign video that included some now-infamous interactions between Cuomo and women:

It is time for Cuomo to stop gaslighting women. For years, he has claimed he’s fighting to pass the Reproductive Health Act and the Comprehensive Contraceptive Coverage Act. Yet, for years, he made the choice to side with the Republicans. Now our reproductive freedom is at risk. pic.twitter.com/u0V0qaWdEM — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) July 10, 2018

But Planned Parenthood endorsed Cuomo over Nixon anyway.

Honored to receive this endorsement. I will always stand with Planned Parenthood. pic.twitter.com/uW8Mg9zRlh — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) July 11, 2018

The New York Post reported at the time:

“The landscape has changed; due to the Supreme Court nominee, Roe v. Wade hangs in the balance. Now more than ever we need experienced leaders who understand the importance of protecting access to abortion in New York state,” said Robin Chappell Golston, president of Planned Parenthood’s New York State political arm. “In this critical moment in our nation’s history, the stakes are too high; we need an experienced leader who will fight to protect New Yorkers from federal attacks on our rights and values — and that leader is Andrew Cuomo.” The endorsement couldn’t come at a better time for Cuomo, who has come under severe attack from his Democratic rival for not doing enough to protect women.

In 2019, Cuomo signed a new law permitting abortions in New York up to the day of birth. Planned Parenthood was delighted, and Democrats in the assembly held a standing ovation. One World Trade Center was illuminated in pink in celebration.

