Andrew Cuomo’s Staffers Have Stopped Coming to Work as Scandals Grow

Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s staffers are not showing up to work out of protest as sexual harassment claims against him increase.

“I hear that most people aren’t even coming into work, and the offices at the Capitol are empty,” one well-placed Albany insider who knew some staffers told the New York Post.

His staff began to rebel after Cuomo refused a second time to resign on Friday, blaming the outrage against him on “cancel culture.”

One former aide said many staffers are choosing to work remotely instead of coming into the executive offices, adding that they fear their jobs are at risk just as they were beginning to see some hope after toiling for hours for months during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi claimed Saturday that talk of a staff exodus was “greatly exaggerated.”

“There’s a budget to be done in two weeks, the largest vaccination effort is state history to stand up and the continued efforts to successfully fight this once in a century pandemic,” he stated, continuing, “and that’s what the hard-working members of this administration and the state workforce are focused on — period.”

Even though Cuomo has refused to resign despite his mounting scandals, several prominent Democrats have called on him to throw in the towel.

U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) have called on Cuomo to resign, as well as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and 11 House Democrats from New York, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Despite calls for Cuomo’s resignation, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have not said a word about the Cuomo scandals.