Joe Biden Breaks Silence on Andrew Cuomo Sexual Harassment Scandal

President Joe Biden declined the opportunity to call for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, suggesting he would wait until the end of the investigation before giving his verdict.

When the president was asked by a reporter if he believed Cuomo should resign, he replied, “I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us.”

Biden spoke briefly about the scandals as he returned to the White House on Sunday after spending the weekend at his home in Delaware.

Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris refused for weeks to publicly weigh in on the scandals as a growing number of women accused the governor of sexual harassment.

The White House repeatedly defended their silence by insisting that the president and vice president believe “every woman who has come forward deserves to have her voice heard” and “be treated with respect.”

On Friday, Sens. Kristen Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer joined the chorus of New York Congressional Democrats calling for Cuomo’s resignation.

But Cuomo refused to resign.

“I’m not going to resign,” Cuomo said, adding, “I also want to be clear: There is still a question of the truth. I did not do what has been alleged. Period.”