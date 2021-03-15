Joe Biden Chief of Staff Mocks Media Press Conference Demands

White House chief of staff Ron Klain on Monday mocked media demands for President Joe Biden to hold a press conference.

Klain shared a post from former Hillary Clinton adviser on social media mocking the idea that Biden would have a press conference.

The post noted that an average American couple were getting coronavirus vaccines, $2,800, and money for reopening schools as a consequence of the president’s massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus spending bill, making the point they would not care if Biden was holding press conferences.

A recent Rassmussen poll showed 52 percent of voters were concerned Biden had not held a press conference.

Sixty-eight percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Independents expressed concern about Biden refusing to do so while only 32 percent of Democrats expressed a similar sentiment.

President Biden has set a record-long delay for a president holding a press conference after taking office, now stonewalling the press for 54 days — a 100-year record.

Last week, an editorial from the Washington Post criticized Biden’s failure to hold a press conference.

“Avoiding news conferences must not become a regular habit for Mr. Biden. He is the president, and Americans have every right to expect that he will regularly submit himself to substantial questioning,” the editorial read.