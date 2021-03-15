The death certificate for late radio host and conservative pioneer Rush Limbaugh lists him as the “Greatest Radio Host Of All Time.”

The official death certificate from the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office states that Limbaugh’s “Occupation, Industry” was “Greatest Radio Host Of All Time, Radio/Media,” according to a document obtained by TMZ.

The report added that Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn Limbaugh, is listed as the person who provided the information to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Last year, President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C.

Limbaugh’s syndicated The Rush Limbaugh Show began in August 1988, and had reached over 15 million listeners. The conservative pioneer has also influenced and inspired countless prominent conservative media figures, including the late Andrew Breitbart.

The radio host was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1993 and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1998. He is also a five-time winner of the National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Award for Excellence in Syndicated and Network Broadcasting.

Limbaugh passed away at the age of 70 last month, after a year-long battle with advanced lung cancer.

Following his death, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) ordered the state’s flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor Limbaugh’s passing.

The radio legend was laid to rest in the Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri, where a small, private ceremony was held. Limbaugh’s funeral, according to his widow, was befitting of a president.

“I’ve always said Rush is just shy of a president, in my opinion — and we did a funeral that was very worthy of him,” said Kathryn earlier this month, while sharing details about the ceremony for Limbaugh’s millions of fans.

