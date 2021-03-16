Apparent Fireworks Explosion Shakes California Neighborhood

An Ontario, California, neighborhood was literally shaken by the sudden explosion of what seems to be a homeowner’s stockpile of fireworks Tuesday afternoon.

“Someone’s firework stack went off in Ontario shook our whole neighborhood,” Twitter user @Prudencepms wrote just after 12:30 PM on Tuesday. Accompanying the message was a video of smoke billowing into the sky from behind a home in the Ontario suburbs.

User @19GMC84 confirmed with footage shot from his car at a different angle. “Had a violent shake at my house and thought an earthquake was going to start,” yet another resident tweeted with an accompanying photo. “But it also came with a loud boom. Looked outside and saw this… An explosion in Ontario?”

.@OntarioPD and @OntarioFireDept are currently on scene in the area of Fern Avenue and Francis Street. A large amount of fireworks at a house ignited, causing a large structure fire. Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time. More details to follow. https://t.co/y6atiGL1OD — City of Ontario (@CityofOntario) March 16, 2021

Subsequent blasts continued for some time, as the user reported it was “still going.” Shortly after, the City of Ontario said first responders from the local police and fire departments were “currently on scene in the area of Fern Avenue and Francis Street,” confirming that “a large amount of fireworks at a house ignited, causing a large structure fire.”

ROAD CLOSURES: Francis, Locust, and Maple are closed between Fern and San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/IzS9FEzYzt — Ontario Fire Dept. (@OntarioFireDept) March 16, 2021

As of the time of this writing, the situation is ongoing. The Ontario Fire Department tweeted a photo from the scene, announcing temporary road closures between Fern and San Antonio. As of the time of this writing, no injuries or deaths have been reported.