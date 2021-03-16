Likely American voters without college degrees, those with only a high school diploma, and swing voters are the most opposed to two amnesty bills being voted on this week in the House, a new survey reveals.

As Breitbart News reported, the House will vote on two amnesty bills on March 18. Between the two bills, an estimated five million illegal aliens living in the United States could benefit from the amnesties while increasing legal immigration levels.

Most significantly, one of the amnesties would allow 1.5 to 2.1 million illegal aliens working on farms to eventually apply for green cards to permanently resettle in the U.S.

In addition, the farm amnesty would allow thousands of foreign H-2A visa workers to compete directly with working class Americans for agriculture jobs and floods the U.S. labor market with an additional 40,000 green cards for foreign workers.

A survey by Rasmussen Reports asked 1,000 likely U.S. voters if they supported the amnesty bills for five million illegal aliens. Those most opposed to the amnesties were working class Americans most likely to compete in the labor market against cheaper foreign, often illegal, workers.

About 56 percent of college dropouts said they opposed the amnesties along with 54 percent of voters with only a high school diploma. Roughly 42 percent of college dropouts and those with only a high school diploma said they support the amnesties.

For voters making less than $30,000 a year, about 51 percent oppose the amnesties while 39 percent support them. Swing voters, similarly, said by a 55 percent majority that they do not support the amnesties while 39 percent said otherwise.

Republican voters and self-described conservatives are deeply opposed to the amnesty bills, the survey finds. Among Republicans, for instance, about 72 percent said they oppose the amnesties and only 24 percent said they support them.

Conservatives, likewise, said by a 77 percent majority that they oppose the amnesties. Only 23 percent of conservatives support the amnesties.

Self-described liberals are the only demographic group surveyed that said they “strongly support” the amnesties by a majority, 56 percent.

Despite Republican voters’ opposition to the amnesties, the farm amnesty is being supported by orchard owner Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA), as well as Reps. Elisa Stefanik (R-NY), Mark Amodei (R-NV), Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), Cathy McMorris Rogers (R-WA), Mike Simpson (R-ID), Fred Upton (R-MI), David Valadao (R-CA), and Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ).

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.