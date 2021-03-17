Terry Lee Barham has been charged with terrorism after multiple incendiary weapons were found in three separate locations on Sunday.

The 64-year-old man was arrested in connection with domestic terror attempts at three North Carolina locations. Barham was taken into custody two days after police responded to a report of explosive devices at First Baptist Church of Brevard. While those weapons were secured before detonation, both the Transylvania County Community Services Building and the American Legion Lodge were damaged in the attacks.

No injuries were reported.

Brevard Police worked with the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and the ATF to link Barham to the attempted bombings. After the execution of a search warrant on his home found evidence of his alleged involvement, he was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon. At least one of the devices has been sent for analysis.

Barham faces an array of charges, including three counts of terrorism, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, transportation of a weapon of mass destruction, manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction, malicious damage to a government building, attempted malicious damage to a government building, attempted malicious damage to a church, and attempted malicious damage to an occupied building.

He is currently being held in the Transylvania County Jail on a $280,00 bond.