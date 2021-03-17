The U.S. Border with Mexico is in chaos as thousands of migrants try to enter the United States in response to Joe Biden’s open borders policy while the president claims he has said they should stay away.

“Do you have to say quite clearly, ‘Don’t come’?” ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos asked Biden in an interview Tuesday.

“Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don’t come over,” Biden said. “Don’t leave your town or city or community.”

According to ABC, “Republicans have said Biden’s moves to rescind former President Donald Trump’s harsh immigration policies have encouraged migrants to come to the United States, but Biden told ABC News that ‘we’re sending back people’ who cross the border.”

“Was it a mistake not to anticipate this surge?” Stephanopoulos said.

“First of all, there was a surge in the last two years,” Biden said. “In ’19 and ’20, there was a surge, as well.”

“I heard the other day that they’re coming because they know I’m a nice guy,” Biden said. “Here’s the deal, they’re not.”

But as Breitbart News reported, Biden’s Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is sending a different signal, saying he wants to expand economic migration into the United States on top of the roughly one million people per year set by Congress.

“For years, the asylum system has been badly in need of reengineering,” Mayorkas said in a March 16 statement. He continued:

In addition to improving the process by which unaccompanied children are placed with family or sponsors, we will be issuing a new regulation shortly and taking other measures to implement the long-needed systemic reforms. We will shorten from years to months the time it takes to adjudicate an asylum claim while ensuring procedural safeguards and enhancing access to counsel.

Since Biden was sworn into office he has worked to reverse former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, including securing the border with a wall, and ended an agreement with Mexico to keep asylum seekers in that country while their asylum claims were litigated.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in February 2021, Unaccompanied Alien Children taken into custody numbered 9,297.

