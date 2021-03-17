Joe Biden Defends Dog for Attacking Man at the White House

President Joe Biden defended his dog Major in an interview on Monday after his pet bit a security official at the White House

“Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin,” Biden said in an interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos a week after the incident at the White House.

Major bit a security official at the White House, according to a March 8 CNN report, and would “display agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at staff and security.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed afterward an incident did occur, resulting in a “minor injury” was handled by White House Medical staff.

Biden said he understood why Major attacked a security official in his new surroundings.

“You turned a corner and there’s two people they don’t know at all,” he said. “And you know, and they move — and he moves to protect.”

Biden said Major was a “sweet dog” but was currently getting further training in Delaware.

“Eighty-five percent of the people love him,” Biden said. “All he does is lick them and wag his tail.”

The president asserted Major would return to the White House in the future.