Nolte: Great Americans Are Buying Guns with Biden’s Stimulus Checks

“Stimulus check equals gun money,” Brandon Wexler, owner of Wex Gunworks in Florida, told Forbes’ Aaron Smith last week.

“I do anticipate that when people get a stimulus check they will spend it on firearms, accessories, high-capacity magazines, and ammo, if they can get it,” Wexler added.

Tee hee.

This does not appear to be anecdotal.

Al Tawil owns Towers Armory in Ohio and told Forbes “his weekly sales jumped by about 20% right after mid-April 2020, when many Americans received the first $1,200 stimulus payments from the federal government.”

“We’re expecting another big sale when the [latest] stimulus comes out,” Tawil said “They’ve got the extra money and people go indulge themselves with something they can’t normally afford. Some people want a car. Some people want a gun.”

It isn’t just the money from the government encouraging people to go out purchase guns, it is also — obviously — a year’s worth of leftwing terrorism and violence. Months and months of Democrats rioting in Democrat-run cities combined with Democrats emptying prisons, and now we have who knows how many criminals striding across our southern border now that His Fraudulency Joe Biden opened it up to anyone.

People are worried, and they should be.

On top of the rise in violence is something just as troubling: we have the corporate media, the Democrat party, academia, and Hollywood — four major American institutions — becoming increasingly comfortable with political violence in pursuit of their fascist goals. This is something we have never seen before. For example, as the terrorists in Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioted throughout much of last year, we saw those four institutions justify and encourage that violence. Personally, that worries me more than the violence itself.

I can also tell you, and this is anecdotal, that my local gun shop is completely out of ammo and selling firearms like they’re going out of style, and if Biden has his way, all kinds of guns will be banned. So people are getting while the getting’s good, and I have no doubt the stimulus checks are making this more possible than it would have been otherwise.

Also supporting the idea Americans are using stimulus money for guns is this:

In April 2020, when many Americans were receiving stimulus payments in the mail or by direct deposit, federal background checks totaled 2.91 million, a 25% jump from the year before, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In December 2020, when many Americans started receiving another round of stimulus payments at the end of the month, federal background checks jumped 34% compared to the year before, according to the FBI.

Is this a great country, or what?

Better still, since the China Flu hit, we have more than eight million brand new gun owners. The more the merrier. An armed populace is a safe populace.

All I know is this… As I watched the establishment media and Democrats encourage all the left-wing terrorism over last year, and then go on to pretend it never happened, I knew I was in more danger from my own government than at any other time in my life. Boy, did I stock up on firearms. Also got my carry permit.

Hopefully we will never have to, but Americans need to be prepared to defend themselves.

Good to see so many of us preparing, and what a joy it is to see people using government money to buy guns instead of something stupid like health insurance.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.