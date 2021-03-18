An estimated 4.4 million illegal aliens of the roughly 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the United States could get amnesty under a Democrat plan passed in the House on Thursday.

The Democrats’ H.R. 6, known as the “American Dream and Promise Act of 2021,” will go before the House for a vote — providing amnesty to millions of illegal aliens, allowing them to legally enter the U.S. labor market as nearly 17 million Americans remain jobless.

The analysis, conducted by the Migration Policy Institute, estimates that about 2.5 million illegal aliens considered eligible for former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and nearly 400,000 foreign nationals on Temporary Protected Status (TPS) would be put on a path to obtaining green cards and American citizenship thanks to the plan.

All 218 House Democrats voted to support the amnesty with nine House Republicans joining them, including:

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE)

Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL)

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA)

Rep. David Valadao (R-CA)

Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI)

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA)

Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ)

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL)

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL)

Apple CEO Tim Cook, the architect of the multinational corporation’s China outsourcing scheme, urged lawmakers to pass the amnesty to benefit hundreds of illegal aliens who work for the tech conglomerate.

The American Dream and Promise Act is a promise fulfilled for the over 450 Dreamers at Apple and those across this country. We urge Congress to pass legislation to provide certainty for Dreamers who rightly claim America as their home. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 18, 2021

Already, the U.S. admits about 1.2 million legal immigrants a year and awards them green cards to permanently resettle in the country. In addition, 1.4 million foreign nationals are given visas to work in the U.S. annually while hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens arrive at the southern border.

The amnesty is widely opposed by Republican voters and conservatives, as well as majorities of working class voters and swing voters. The latest Rasmussen Reports found that 56 percent of college dropouts said they opposed the amnesty along with 54 percent of voters with only a high school diploma.

Among Republicans, 72 percent said they oppose the amnesty and conservatives said by a 77 percent majority that they oppose the amnesty.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has repeatedly noted that mass immigration cuts Americans’ wages.

In 2013, CBO analysis stated that the “Gang of Eight” amnesty plan would “slightly” push down wages for the American workers. A 2020 CBO analysis stated that “immigration has exerted downward pressure on the wages of relatively low-skilled workers who are already in the country, regardless of their birthplace.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.