Asian Americans Flock to Second Amendment for Protection

Asian Americans are flocking to gun stores to arm themselves for self-defense amid the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

Forbes spoke to Jimmy Gong, owner of Jimmy’s Sport Shop in Mineola, New York, and he said, “There are more Asians being introduced to firearms. Before, there was never gun culture in the Asian community. But after the pandemic and all the hate crime going on, there are more Asians buying guns to defend themselves.”

Gong noted his business doubled during the era of coronavirus, and half of his customer base is comprised of Asian Americans.

Forbes points to findings from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, which show “hate crimes against Asian-Americans surged 149 percent in 2020, while overall hate crimes fell 7 percent.”

In March 2020, Breitbart News reported that California gun sales were spiking as Asian Americans sought out firearms to defend themselves.

CBS LA observed gun stores in San Gabriel Valley were seeing gun sales skyrocket. Stores such as Arcadia Firearm & Safety were seeing “10 times” as many customers as usual, and store owner David Liu said it was because of fears caused by the coronavirus.

