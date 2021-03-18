President Joe Biden said Thursday Americans should continue wearing their masks to combat the coronavirus pandemic until the “vast majority” of the population was vaccinated.

Biden picked up his mask and showed it to the cameras as he read off of the teleprompter.

“We’ve got to reach the point where we have herd immunity, meaning when where we have had a vast majority of the American people have been vaccinated before we can stop wearing these,” he said.

Biden’s remarks differed slightly from his comment Monday specifying all Americans should wear masks until “everyone” in the country was vaccinated. That comment, the White House clarified Thursday, was Biden speaking “generally” of the importance of mask-wearing.

Biden warned of a possible third wave of the virus in Europe if Americans began ignoring guidance from the federal government.

“Keep the faith, keep wearing a mask, keep washing your hands, and keep socially distanced,” he said. “We’re going to beat this.”

Biden sent a mixed message to Americans, boasting of the speed of vaccine distribution throughout the country. But he also warned it would still be a long time before things would go back to normal.

“We’re way ahead of schedule, but we have a long way to go,” he said.

Biden again urged Americans to approach the pandemic with “renewed faith in each other and our government.”

“Together, we’re going to get through this stronger with renewed faith in each other and our government that fulfills our most important function, taking care of the American people,” he said.