Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is holding a public health roundtable discussion with renowned doctors and epidemiologists who are expected to discuss Florida’s overall response to the Chinese coronavirus.

The event, taking place at the Florida State Capitol, features experts in the field of public health, including Sunetra Gupta, Professor of Theoretical Epidemiology at the University of Oxford; Dr. Scott W. Atlas, MD, a Robert Wesson Senior Fellow in health care policy at the Hoover Institution of Stanford University; Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Professor of Medicine at Stanford University; and Dr. Martin Kulldorff, PhD, biostatistician, epidemiologist, and professor of medicine at Harvard University Medical School.

The event follows months of Florida forging its own path, deviating from blue state public health protocols, in response to the novel coronavirus.

March 17 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows Florida continuing to report fewer new cases of the virus per capita than New York, which continues to embrace various restrictions, including a statewide mask mandate.

The event is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern.