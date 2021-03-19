Conservative commentator Dan Bongino will be taking the vacant three-hour radio time slot on Westwood One stations that previously belonged to late radio legend Rush Limbaugh. The Dan Bongino Show will premiere across the United States on May 24.

“The Dan Bongino Show will tackle the hot political issues, debunking both liberal and Republican establishment rhetoric,” announced Cumulus Media’s Westwood One in a press release.

“As a former Secret Service agent and NYPD officer, Bongino is uniquely positioned to provide commentary and analysis that directly questions the philosophical underpinnings of both the Left and Big Government Republicans,” the press release added.

“Dan is passionate and relatable, with a natural ability to connect with his audience. Dan has been on a meteoric rise since his podcast launched in 2019, and we look forward to watching his star continue to soar,” added Westwood One president Suzanne Grimes in a statement.

Bongino’s new program will be on during the prime-time radio slot between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.n. EST, and will broadcast on Westwood One stations across the country — time slots on stations that had previously broadcast Limbaugh — including KABC Los Angeles, WLS Chicago, WBAP Dallas, KSFO San Francisco, and WMAL Washington, D.C.

Limbaugh passed away at the age of 70 last month, after a year-long battle with advanced lung cancer.

The late conservative icon is known as “the greatest radio host of all time” — it’s even printed on his official death certificate — and Bongino pledges “to honor the trailblazing work of those who came before” him.

“I’m excited to embrace the immense power of radio to connect with my listeners live for three hours every day,” said Bongino. “This is an incredible privilege, and I pledge to honor the trailblazing work of those who came before me.”

Bongino’s podcast is currently the second most listened to conservative show in the country, and the move to talk radio is expected to bring over a newer audience to the platform.

