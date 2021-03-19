Democrats’ push for gun control in the House and Senate is a reminder that Jen Psaki used Twitter in 2020 to assert that gun registration is a way to get “mothers out to the polls.”

Gun registration yes yes yes. It is a public health emergency and if any issue gets mothers out to the polls it should be this one. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) February 6, 2020

Psaki is now the White House press secretary for the Biden administration and has made clear that gun control is a “priority” for President Joe Biden.

On February 4, 2021, Psaki said Biden “would love to see action” on gun control, and on February 16, 2021, Fox News quoted her saying gun control “is a priority to [Biden] on a personal level.”

This week, Psaki made clear Biden is eager to remove “liability shields” from gun manufacturers. The president campaigned on removing those shields via the repeal of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), which is designed to shield gun manufacturers from frivolous lawsuits.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.