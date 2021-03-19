Rashida Tlaib: People ‘Policing My Words’ for Saying ‘F*ck White Supremacy’

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is accusing people of “policing” her words after making waves with a three-letter social post reading, “Fuck white supremacy.”

“Fuck white supremacy,” the 44-year-old congresswoman wrote in a post to her 1.4 million Twitter followers Thursday:

“People are policing my words while completely failing to fight against white supremacy,” she said following backlash for her use of profanity. “This really speaks volumes on where we are and the work we have to do”:

It is not clear what, specifically, prompted her remark, but Tlaib and her fellow far-left “Squad” members have long argued white supremacy exists at high levels of governance and is innately intertwined with certain policies, thereby contributing to what they have described as social inequity.

Freshman Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) recently made a similar argument, listing the death penalty, the existence of private prisons, the filibuster, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as items that “uphold and protect white supremacy and need to be abolished”:

In January, Bush and her Democrat allies accused the GOP of booing her for condemning white supremacy during the House debate on impeaching former President Donald Trump. In reality, the GOP reacted after Bush branded Trump as a white supremacist more than once, referring to him as the “white supremacist-in-chief.” She also referred to the January 6 Capitol protest as a “white supremacist insurrection”:

This is far from the first time Tlaib has used provocative language to bring attention to her agenda. In 2017, hours after being sworn in, Tlaib famously declared Democrats would “go in and impeach the motherfucker” — a direct reference to Trump: