Watch: Joe Biden Falls on Steps While Boarding Air Force One

President Joe Biden stumbled twice and then fell while climbing a stairway to board Air Force One Friday.

Biden made his way from Marine One across the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews and was ascending the stairs when he began to slip:

President Biden stumbled and recovered as he climbed aboard Air Force One on his way to Georgia pic.twitter.com/92N05Ukcvk — Trevor Hunnicutt (@TrevorNews) March 19, 2021

Biden stumbled on the steps twice before falling to his left knee. The president then pulled himself up and boarded the plane, which then took off for his scheduled trip to Atlanta, Georgia.

From one witness’s camera angle, Biden fell far enough to disappear from view on the tarmac stairs.

Another angle more clearly shows Biden stumbling and hitting his knee:

President Joe Biden trips climbing the stairs to Air Force 1 pic.twitter.com/x8UD7q0a48 — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2021

New York Times photographer Doug Mills also captured the moment:

.@POTUS stumbles as he walks up the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md, for a trip to Atlanta, pic.twitter.com/rRC2mdiLbF — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) March 19, 2021

On Thursday, Biden raised eyebrows when he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris” and did not correct himself.

Watch:

Why did Joe Biden just call Kamala "President Harris"? pic.twitter.com/6AU7QwPvJu — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 18, 2021

