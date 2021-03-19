WH Spox Says It Was ‘Very Windy’ When Joe Biden Fell on Air Force One Stairs

Earlier Friday, the 78-year-old Biden slipped and fell upon ascending the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, causing concern on social media about possible injury.

Biden stumbled twice and then fell to his left knee as he made his way up the stairs. The president then pulled himself up and reached the top of the steps, and then turned around to give a salute. He then entered the plane for a scheduled visit to Atlanta, Georgia.

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said Biden did not require medical attention due to the fall, calling the stumble, “Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs.”

“I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him,” the White House aide said.