Raphael Warnock Suggests Process for Buying a Gun Not Long Enough

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is suggesting that legal retail gun purchases do not take long enough.

Warnock was on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday morning, and the Guardian quoted him calling for “reasonable gun reform” in response to last week’s Atlanta-area shootings.

He added, “This shooter was able to kill all of these folks the same day he purchased a firearm.”

He then ridiculed the Georgia legislature for working on strengthening Georgia’s voting laws instead of working on gun control, saying, “But right now, what is our legislature doing? They’re busy under the gold dome here in Georgia, trying to prevent people from being able to vote the same day they register.”

Warnock continued, “I think that suggests a distortion in values. When you can buy a gun and create this much carnage and violence on the same day, but if you want to exercise your right to vote as an American citizen, the same legislature that should be focused on this is busy erecting barriers to that constitutional right.”

The Associated Press (AP) noted that Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords Law Center, also reacted to the Atlanta-area shootings by pushing for a longer process for gun purchases.

Giffords Law Center executive director Robyn Thomas said, “It’s really quick. You walk in, fill out the paperwork, get your background check and walk out with a gun. If you’re in a state of crisis, personal crisis, you can do a lot of harm fairly quickly.”

The AP observed that gun controllers “say mandating a window of even a couple of days between the purchase of a gun and taking possession can give more time for background checks and create a “cooling off” period for people considering harming themselves or someone else.”

Chicago, like all of Illinois, has a three-day waiting period on gun purchases, yet the Chicago Tribune points out 567 people were shot January 1, 2021, through March 15, 2021, in the Windy City.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.